Creswell, OR Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMidnight Wolf: Prophecy Unfolds, a new book by J. Lyn Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jasmine is a young girl who desires to be normal, but her family lineage and future responsibilities do not allow for her to lead a normal life. Jasmine is a hybrid werewolf and witch, heir to the largest pack on the American continent and the main seat on the witches' council.
On Jasmine's 18th birthday she discovers she also has her father's powers when she shifts into her wolf. This is when Jasmine discovers what she thought to be a bedtime story is a prophecy for the supernatural race. Jasmine, along with her friends, family, and protectors, must fight for the rights of the supernatural world against their own, those who want to segregate the species and have only pure bloodlines.
Midnight Wolf has it all-wolves, vampires, witches, Fae, elves, trolls, and others working together to secure the futures of all. This story hopefully has individuals thinking about race issues, that there are good and bad people in every walk of life, no race is inherently bad.
About the Author
J. Lyn Jackson is a mother to three amazing kids: two daughters and a son. Her girls are grown and discovering the world around them. One is getting married and the other is in her second year of college. Her son is in second grade, constantly teaching her new things in life. He was diagnosed with autism and a speech disorder at three. The learning curve never ends-it is amazing. Being a mother is the best blessing she has had bestowed on her.
J. Lyn spent over twenty years serving in the military: Air Force and Air National Guard. Her job there was as a medic and EMT, and she retired in 2018. She is part of a federally recognized tribe, the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians, which is a small tribe in Oregon.
As far as hobbies, J. Lyn does enjoy getting out in nature, be it for hiking, camping, fishing-it doesn't matter. She does a lot of beadwork, some for their regalia and some just because it is calming to her. She spends a lot of time in her backyard gardening and, of course, she writes.
Midnight Wolf: Prophecy Unfolds is a 562-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-054-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/midnight-wolf-prophecy-unfolds/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/midnight-wolf-prophecy-unfolds/
