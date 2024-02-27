Fontana, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
February 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFaith Through the Eyes of Daniel: Reader's Guide on How to Read, a new book by Daniel Johnson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Daniel Johnson is a family man and carpenter by trade. He attended Bermuda College for three years for carpentry and picked up sculpting as a hobby (you can google "Daniel Johnson soap art of Michael Jackson" for an example of his sculpting work!). Johnson sees himself continuing in carving, finding it peaceful, along with teaching and motivational speaking.
Faith Through the Eyes of Daniel: Reader's Guide on How to Read is an 88-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (hardcover $26.00, eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-071-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/faith-through-the-eyes-of-daniel-readers-guide-on-how-to-read-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/faith-through-the-eyes-of-daniel-readers-guide-on-how-to-read-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
