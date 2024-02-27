Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Spiritual Book

February 27, 2024
The Shufflin' Man, a new book by Chief Wingedfoot - Wampanoag, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

The Shufflin' Man is a story of good against evil. Good usually wins, but not until evil has created chaos wherever it lands.

About the Author
Chief Wingedfoot - Wampanoag is the second Chief of Seaconke Wampanoag Tribe in Wampanoag Nation.

The Shufflin' Man is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-049-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-shufflin-man-a-wake-up-call/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-shufflin-man-a-wake-up-call/

