Worland, WY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
February 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Various Nature Experiences, a new book by John T. Rogers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Various Nature Experiences is a compilation of autobiographical short stories that detail John Rogers' experiences over the years with the flora and fauna that Mother Nature has allowed him to be a part of. It is Rogers' deepest wish that readers will relate to the animals and actions that are involved and that they are inspired to remember their own involvement with nature. For those who have not witnessed what nature has to offer firsthand, challenge yourself to frequent not just your local parks and zoos, but to travel to new places where nature can be seen and enjoyed in-person.
About the Author
John T. Rogers is very fortunate to have been raised in northern Wyoming and to teach school in North Dakota and Montana. These areas have allowed him to live in sparsely populated regions where he was able to observe and be a part of the actions of animals as they lived and competed with each other in Mother Nature's land. He is delighted to share these experiences with readers. With his ongoing love for nature and his hobbies of fishing and prospecting, he's sure that many more exciting stories will find their way into his life.
My Various Nature Experiences is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3133-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-various-nature-experiences/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-various-nature-experiences/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us