Greenville, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 27, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRyleigh & Kyleigh: Brush! Brush! Brush! Your Teeth, a new book by Terry Manjane, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Ryleigh & Kyleigh: Brush! Brush! Brush! Your Teeth is a catchy children's book that will encourage the healthy habit of tooth brushing at a young age. Many parents struggle on a daily basis trying to get their children to brush their teeth. Imagine trying to get four young children (including twins!) to brush their teeth every day. This one particular task inspired the author to use his creativity to get his children to enjoy brushing their teeth by making it fun. Not only did it help them keep good dental hygiene, but it also gave them long-lasting memories that they will share forever. The author hopes to share his story to help other families have the same positive experience.
About the Author
Terry Manjane was born in Ladonia, Texas in 1974. He currently resides in Greenville, Texas. He is also the proud father of four children and two beautiful granddaughters. He continues to devote his life to his family and loves to make everyone around him smile. He is kind hearted and is a sure joy to be around. His wife Tori inspired him to share his tooth brushing jingle to the world.
Ryleigh & Kyleigh: Brush! Brush! Brush! Your Teeth is a 18-page hardbound with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-146-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/ryleigh-kyleigh-brush-brush-brush-your-teeth/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/ryleigh-kyleigh-brush-brush-brush-your-teeth/
