Wayne Brothers Companies Announces Sponsorship of PGA Tour Golfer Will Gordon

Wayne Brothers is excited to announce the official signing of a PGA Tour sponsorship agreement with professional golfer Will Gordon. Combining our passion for supporting the local community and promoting construction, this partnership is a testament to our commitment to both.A Davidson, North Carolina native who turned professional in 2019, Will Gordon embodies local talent and excellence in golfing. Keith Wayne, President & CEO, expressed, "I had to support one of our very own in the PGA Tour." This collaboration aligns with our dedication to endorsing local talent and offers an exciting avenue to promote construction.Will Gordon shared, "I am excited and proud to partner with a company that epitomizes excellence in their industry and has deep roots in my hometown of Davidson, NC. I look forward to an awesome year alongside Keith Wayne and the rest of Wayne Brothers. " He continued by highlighting the parallels between Wayne Brothers' commitment to high standards and family values, mirroring his approach to professional golf. Will resides on St. Simons Island, Georgia, where Keith and Will are members of the Frederica Golf Club.The partnership symbolizes more than a sponsorship-it celebrates shared values, hometown pride, and a mutual commitment to excellence. Wayne Brothers is honored to support Will Gordon as he continues to leave a mark in the professional golfing world.