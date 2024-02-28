Kissimmee, FL Author Publishes Hospitality Industry Guide
February 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGoing Above and Beyond the Comprehensive Food & Beverage Program in the Pursuit of Excellence in the Hospitality Industry, a new book by Albert L. Cabuco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Pursuit of Excellence in the Hospitality Industry can only be achieved with a sound training program. This book is a comprehensive program. The A-Z of everything you need to know in Food and Beverage and the Hospitality Industry.
Quality is free if you do things right the first time.
About the Author
With this book, Albert shares the experience and knowledge he gained in the last 45 years. Starting as a trainee for a restaurant chain company in 1977, working his way to Food & Beverage Director of hotel chains such as Hyatt, Hilton, Doubletree and Sheraton hotels and the last 23 years as Senior Vice President and Vice President of Food & Beverage for amusement park companies.
Going Above and Beyond the Comprehensive Food & Beverage Program in the Pursuit of Excellence in the Hospitality Industry is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $56.00 (eBook $51.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-828-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/going-above-and-beyond-the-comprehensive-food-beverage-program-in-the-pursuit-of-excellence-in-the-hospitality-industry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/going-above-and-beyond-the-comprehensive-food-beverage-program-in-the-pursuit-of-excellence-in-the-hospitality-industry/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us