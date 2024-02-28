Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Guidebook
February 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Revolving Door: The Abuser, The Only Fool & The Mix, a new book by Leonard Newland, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Whether you are a newcomer or a long-time worker in New York City's taxi industry, The Revolving Door is for you. Written by Leonard Newland, a decades-long employee of Yellow Cabs, this guidebook includes everything from how to get started, the dangers of taxiing and its history, hot zones for ticketing, how to handle the TLC, and much, much more.
About the Author
Leonard Newland emigrated from Jamaica to the United States in 1984, leaving his wife and children to experience the American Dream and to be a better provider for his family. He has now worked for thirty-seven years as a taxi driver, serving New Yorkers and traveling throughout the tri-state area. He is now retired but is tempted to return to taxiing for the love he holds for it. His youngest child is currently working toward her master's degree, and he attributes his many years of taxiing to afford them the opportunity.
The Revolving Door: The Abuser, The Only Fool & The Mix is a 170-page hardback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-506-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-revolving-door-the-abuser-the-only-fool-the-mix/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-revolving-door-the-abuser-the-only-fool-the-mix/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us