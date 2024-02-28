Tacoma, WA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMoments of Light: The Gospels, a new book by Michael Helm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is a day by day journey through the Gospels, a journey where you can discover the life of Jesus as if you were actually there; seeing, hearing, and experiencing the miraculous Love of God as told by those who were closest to Him. Feel the faith of Mary even as she ponders what it will mean to bear God's Son, and her husband Joseph as he first struggles with the news of her pregnancy, but then demonstrates the meaning of obedience to God. See the Disciples as they are profoundly transformed by Jesus' words and the miracles they witnessed each day. Experience the emotion and bewilderment of Jesus' followers as they helplessly watch His agonizing death, which only days later is turned to joy and awe after His resurrection. Consider Jesus' final instructions to His followers before returning to heaven, and the effect they had on them, as well as for us today.
About the Author
Michael Helm lives in the beautiful Pacific Northwest with his wife Shirley and their two cats. He enjoys music and the arts, growing flowers, good coffee and friends, stimulating conversations, and the outdoors.
Moments of Light: The Gospels is a 194-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7019-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/moments-of-light-the-gospels/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/moments-of-light-the-gospels/
