Placentia, CA Author Publishes Spiritual Book
February 28, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Mystery of God's Message Understood Through Bible Verses, a new book by Peter J Waldner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
To predict our future, we must first look back at what Bible scholars wrote and warned nearly two thousand years ago. Focusing on the Book of Daniel and Revelations, The Mystery of God's Messages draws a link between ancient teachings and modern-day occurrences. Clearly written and well researched, this book will make you think about the possibilities of Jesus's second coming and the end-times that lay before us.
About the Author
Peter J Waldner was born in Yankton, South Dakota. It is in his heart and soul to understand the last 7 years and to bring the message out in a book that is easy to follow. Waldner currently resides in Placentia, California.
The Mystery of God's Message Understood Through Bible Verses is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-110-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-mystery-of-gods-message-understood-through-bible-verses-its-a-guide-to-understanding-the-last-seven-years-its-like-leaven-which-a-woman-took-and-hid-in-three-measures-of-meal-till-the-whole-was-leaven/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-mystery-of-gods-message-understood-through-bible-verses-its-a-guide-to-understanding-the-last-seven-years-its-like-leaven-which-a-woman-took-and-hid-in-three-measures-of-meal-till-the-whole-was-leaven/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
