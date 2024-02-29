Salisbury, NC Lifetime Educator Publishes Suspenseful Thriller Novel
February 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsHasta Mañana, the debut novel by Carolyn Wilkerson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Hasta Mañana tells the story of Border Patrol Agent Miriam Valencia's search for the drug smuggler who gave her son drugs that killed him, while also addressing illegal immigration and the difficult task of patrolling the southwestern border.
While this timeless story is based on things that could happen, it also highlights the story of an adolescent mother, who had to first raise herself, and who had to make the hard decisions about the needs and responsibilities of her child, and her parental rights. In the end, she must choose between friendship and justice.
Critically acclaimed author, Carolyn Wilkerson, wishes you, the reader, to take away an authentic depiction of reality and its many diverse interpretations, as it currently exists on all sides of border/migration management issues, considering their inextricably intertwined, social, cultural, and economic factors.
About the Author
Carolyn Wilkerson is a tenured professor of education and current Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness at Livingstone College. She received her doctorate in Social and Philosophical Foundations of Education from Rutgers University with a post-doctoral study at the University of Phoenix. With an extensive educational background from K-12 teacher, school principal, to collegiate professor, it is no surprise that a woman dedicated to education has now published a book to help others.
Wilkerson was also a single mother whose son is now a retired U.S. Federal Agent and he is helping her to fulfill a dream deferred. Hasta Mañana would not be the work it is without the research and consultation of the CBP that she was able to conduct with the help of her son and his colleagues.
Although Wilkerson has used her writing skills to author professional documents, she notes that she is shy by nature and a closet writer of fiction and poetry for many years. Writing is a way Wilkerson liberated her thoughts from her head, even when no one read them but her. She encourages others who have had to make practical choices in years past to revisit their childhood dreams and embrace the passion that might still be there.
"Hasta Mañana is a fast-moving and exciting thriller novel with great characters and a story where the line between the bad guys and good guys is crossed as often as the U.S. border. Wilkerson accurately portrayed my experience of working as a Border Patrol Agent while keeping me entertained the whole way with each chapter drawing me to the next, leading to an unexpected conclusion." – Mike Molloy, U.S. Border Patrol Agent in Charge, Retired
Visit Carolyn Wilkerson at https://carolynwilkerson.com
Hasta Mañana is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-010-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/hasta-ma-ana/ or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/hasta-ma-ana/
