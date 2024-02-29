Lake City, MI Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Horrors of Alchemy, a new book by Brittany McDonald, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A town is in grave danger from unprovoked attacks. A young woman named Dementia arrives and offers to join a band of others who are seeking to end the terror. As they set out on their quest, the mystery unfolds and clues to the source of the attacks are revealed. Full of unique, quirky characters and fantasy charm, The Horrors of Alchemy shares a story of adventure, mystery, and friendship.
About the Author
Brittany McDonald works as a tattoo artist and also does character illustration on the side. She holds a bachelor's degree in illustration and often homebrews content for Dungeons and Dragons campaigns. She also enjoys reading, gaming, and listening to music.
The Horrors of Alchemy is a 138-page hardcover with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-468-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-horrors-of-alchemy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-horrors-of-alchemy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us