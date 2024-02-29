Gates Mills, OH Author Publishes Philosophical Book
February 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsToday Was A Good Day: A Collection of Essays From The Heart Of A Neurosurgeon, a new book by Edward Benzel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Today Was A Good Day: A Collection of Essays From The Heart Of A Neurosurgeon features many topics that pertain to how neurosurgeons interact with others and how each of us can use introspection to modify how we are using tools and strategies such as empathy, respect, stress management, and much more.
This book provides some insights into leadership, effective communication, and fulfillment from the perspective of a neurosurgeon, and it causes the reader to think about and consider many, many attributes of a leader.
We all want to have a good day. This book provides strategies for achieving just that. Let's keep thinking and strive to make who we are a better version of ourselves than the prior version.
About the Author
Edward Benzel is a human being who also happens to be a neurosurgeon. He has a wonderful family and an incredible wife. His wife is his foundation and his very best friend.
Edward is the Editor-in-Chief of the journal World Neurosurgery, which provides him with a window to the audience of the world. Via this book, he is able to provide his monthly lessons to those committed to making the world a better place.
Today Was A Good Day: A Collection of Essays From The Heart Of A Neurosurgeon is a 170-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (hardback $29.00, eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-097-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/today-was-a-good-day-a-collection-of-essays-from-the-heart-of-a-neurosurgeon-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/today-was-a-good-day-a-collection-of-essays-from-the-heart-of-a-neurosurgeon-pb/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
