Freeburg, PA Author Publishes Music History Book
February 29, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Green Book, Vol. 1: Intertwined Musical and Historical Journey by People of Color in America, a new book by Raymond McNeil, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Green Book, Vol. 1: Intertwined Musical and Historical Journey by People of Color in America provides a comprehensive exploration of the music that occurred alongside some of American history's biggest events. This impressive and extensive guide spans from 1380 until 1959. This book's purpose is to share, illuminate, and stick to the positive achievements of the people who've helped to spread the message of music. That will include all the musicians, singers, and lyricists who helped the fans to appreciate the various styles of music that we have today.
About the Author
Raymond was a native of New York City and a product of schools in Brooklyn. He worked in all three levels of government. He has spent the past fifty five years gathering and exploring America's musical journey. His primary motivation for writing this book was to seek out and amass a stream of verifiable truths. He is a fan of most styles of music, though he does struggle to find a love for hard rock and bluegrass at times. McNeil's ultimate goal is to share his love of music and history and the ways in which they intertwine together throughout the years.
The Green Book, Vol. 1: Intertwined Musical and Historical Journey by People of Color in America is a 348-page paperback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-031-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-green-book-vol-1-the-intertwined-musical-and-historical-journey-by-people-of-color-in-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-green-book-vol-1-the-intertwined-musical-and-historical-journey-by-people-of-color-in-america/
