Youngsville, PA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
March 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCryptic Wars: The Creature, a new book by Zachary C Sanford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After graduation, a group of friends took off, no notes, no goodbyes. After almost a year away, Stanley, Reed, and Richard have returned home to eliminate the cryptid terrorizing their hometown in the forests of Appalachian Pennsylvania. Unknown to most in town, the three have been on national and international news under the pseudonym The Eagles, a mercenary crew dispatched across the globe. The Eagles now take this opportunity back home to grow their numbers and enter a new generation into the crew, using the cryptid as their first test.
About the Author
Zachary C Sanford is a high school social studies teacher. Outside of work, he loves to play video games, and has a particular fascination with mythology and cryptids. He and his wife live with their wonderful cat Milo.
Cryptic Wars: The Creature is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-107-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/cryptic-wars-the-creature/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cryptic-wars-the-creature/
