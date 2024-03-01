Gilbert, AZ Author Publishes Children's Book
March 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSavannah from Havana, a new book by Maria DelleGrazie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Savannah is a sweet little pup who, one day, escaped from her family's yard. Now lost and on her own in the forests of Pennsylvania, Savannah puts on a brave face and ventures on to find her family. But as friends come and go, Savannah realizes her old family may never find her. But through her determination, Savannah will find herself on a grand adventure while trying to find her way home.
Based on a true story, Savannah from Havana is a sweet story for children about never giving up, even when times get tough.
About the Author
Maria DelleGrazie was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. She currently lives in Gilbert, Arizona, with her two dogs, Lola and Lucas. She has one son. Maria DelleGrazie worked for corporate America her entire career. She enjoys working at her job, staying home with her dogs, movies, biking, traveling, and spending time with friends Savannah from Havana is her first book.
Savannah from Havana is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (audiobook $34.00, eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-093-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/savannah-from-havana/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/savannah-from-havana/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
