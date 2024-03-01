Austin, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsGod, Insanity, and Poetry, a new book by Isaac De La Cerda, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
God, Insanity, and Poetry is a collection inspired by De La Cerda's struggles with addiction and how his spirituality was his saving grace. The message is very relevant in this day and age, as almost all people are dealing with afflictions that separate them from what is most important in life, but it will be particularly relatable for addicts.
About the Author
Isaac De La Cerda felt qualified to share this poetry because of his life with a broken family, addiction, spiritual disconnection, death, confliction, and mercy.
God, Insanity, and Poetry is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7166-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/god-insanity-and-poetry/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/god-insanity-and-poetry/
