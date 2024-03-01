Chicago, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
March 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe World Adventures of Howie and Albert: The Seven Continents - An Introduction to Geography, a new book by Stuart M. Rankin and illustrated by Al Hawkins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Together, an Albatross and a Hummingbird travel the world together to the seven continents and reveal fascinating facts about the geography of each area.
A fun and educational guide for all ages, The World Adventures of Howie and Albert combine a rich and exciting story with enlightening aspects of the world and its geography and encourages children of all ages to "dig" a little deeper and discover the world for themselves.
About the Author
Stuart M. Rankin grew up in Amherst, MA, with a librarian aunt who was friends with Robert Frost. He holds fond memories of Frost attending his local library and reading for a spell, and perhaps sparked the wild imagination Rankin holds to this day.
As an adult, Rankin graduated from Ohio State University in 1961. He taught history and geography at Hyde Park High School in Chicago. Two years later he was recruited into advertising and worked for Leo Burnett Co., the New York Times Division, and Jesse Owens and Associates. He later owned his own advertising agency for ten years, servicing clients Reebok Int., Anheuser-Busch, KFC, Ameritech, and more.
Now retired, Rankin began writing children's books as a hobby and as a way to reach children with meaningful messages; he also enjoys playing golf and tennis in his spare time.
He and his wife of sixty-two years have one son and a fine daughter-in-law and two wonderful grandchildren. Jesse Owens was his father-in-law and business partner for eight years until his passing.
The World Adventures of Howie and Albert: The Seven Continents - An Introduction to Geography is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-266-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-world-adventures-of-howie-and-albert-the-seven-continents-an-introduction-to-geography/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-world-adventures-of-howie-and-albert-the-seven-continents-an-introduction-to-geography/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us