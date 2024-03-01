International Lawyers Network Expands Coverage to Include Germany, India, and Scotland in Updated Guide on Employee Paid Leave Entitlements
March 01, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsThe International Lawyers Network (ILN) proudly announces the release of an updated version of its collaborative paper, further exploring the intricacies of employee entitlement to paid leave. With the addition of three new jurisdictions - Germany, India, and Scotland - this comprehensive guide equips businesses with essential insights for navigating diverse paid leave policies around the globe.
Authored by legal experts from eleven jurisdictions, the updated paper remains an invaluable resource for businesses seeking clarity amidst the complexities of paid leave regulations.
Key Highlights:
The Executive Director of the ILN and the guide's editor, Lindsay Griffiths, remarked, "This resource is indispensable for those navigating the intricacies of workplace policies. We've not only updated previous sections from 2020 but also expanded our coverage to include vital jurisdictions, making this guide essential reading."
To access the latest edition of the paper, please visit: https://online.flippingbook.com/view/9722954/
About the ILN's Labor & Employment Group
Co-chaired by Marie Macdonald of Miller Samuel Hill Brown LLP, Glasgow and William Milani of Epstein Becker & Green in New York, New York, the Labor & Employment Group represents various perspectives of labor & employment law, committed to a balanced discussion of employment issues worldwide.
About the ILN
The ILN is a non-exclusive network of high-quality mid-sized law firms, which operates to create a global platform for the provision of legal services, particularly for clients with international needs. With a presence in 67 countries, it is exceptionally well placed to offer seamless legal services, often of a cross-border nature from like-minded and quality legal practices. In 2021, the ILN was honored as Global Law Firm Network of the Year by The Lawyer European Awards, and in 2016, 2017, 2022, and 2023 they were shortlisted as Global Law Firm Network of the Year. Since 2011, the Network has been listed as a Chambers & Partners Leading Law Firm Network, increasing this ranking in 2021 to be included in the top two percent of law firm networks globally. Today, the ILN remains at the very forefront of legal networks in its reach, capability, and depth of expertise.
Contact Information
Lindsay Griffiths
International Lawyers Network
201-594-9430
