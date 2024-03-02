Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
March 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsListen to the Walls Talk, a new book by Norberto F. Nardi and Moira J. Nardi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Listen to the Walls Talk tells a sweeping story about people and the spaces they live while interacting with one another throughout history.
The historical fiction and the tales of intrigue, social discrepancies and adventure, are intertwined in the book narrative, providing voices for nature, man-made spaces and humans.
Is it a world's dominant powers conspiracy? A prediction for the environmental self-destruction?
At the center of this story are the spaces we live in and two human characters, who with the support of a quasi-human artificial intelligence, are exploring and reviving thousand years of history.
Listen to the Walls Talk is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-198-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/listen-to-the-walls-talk/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/listen-to-the-walls-talk/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
