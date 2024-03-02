Murfreesboro, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
March 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrundi & Goldi's "Just Right" Forest Jam: Goldirocks, a new book by Paula Beck Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Goldirocks goes on a fairytale journey throughout the upcoming Forest Jam to find out what music is "just right" for her. People of all ages may relate to her journey for music and relationship themes of friendship, dating, and parenting.
About the Author
Paula Beck Williams lives in Murfreesboro, TN where she was inspired to write Golirocks's journey from watching her daughter grow up, sing, and pursue a degree in Music Business at Middle Tennessee State University. She owns a doggie-sitting and boarding business and is involved with her local pet adoption center. Williams is also an active member of the Screen Actors Guild and an advocate for programs supporting music in schools. She hopes her book will inspire readers to love life and like what they choose to do.
Brundi & Goldi's "Just Right" Forest Jam: Goldirocks is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0776-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/brundi-goldis-just-right-forest-jam-goldirocks/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/brundi-goldis-just-right-forest-jam-goldirocks/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
