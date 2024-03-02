Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Life Reflections
March 02, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSerendipity or Design: My Life's Journey, a new book by C. M. Phillip, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This work is a result of several decades of material uncovered through an archival dive during recent Covid-19 mandated home confinement. The opportunity for personal reflections during this period led the author to contemplate his life's journey. In so doing he wonders aloud; was the meandering route traveled between early island life to retirement an accident or was it a path carefully laid out by the Master Designer? His hope is that the stories and incidents included in this work will enable each reader to not only contemplate this bit of life's mystery, but also like him, find similar affirmation regarding their individual life's path.
About the Author
C. M. Phillip is a boomer born on the 108-square mile Caribbean Island of Antigua. He is the younger of two brothers, among eight siblings born to parents Amaletha and Solomon Phillip, who are both deceased. After completion of his early education in his birthplace, he migrated to the United States in pursuit of higher education. This pursuit paved a path for a career in Public Health. Following his recent retirement, he settled in Scottsdale, Arizona with his wife Annette. From this location, they both continue to pursue their passion for hospitality and mentoring, while enjoying their love for the outdoors and travel.
In addition to family commitments, the author continues to carve out space and time to volunteer as a teacher, participate in various local choirs and musical ensembles, while continuing to train for his next marathon.
Phillip's travels include various global ventures with his wife Annette. Together they have journeyed throughout the Caribbean, North, South and Central America, Asia (to include Thailand, Vietnam &; Japan) and the African Continent (including stops in South Africa, Robben Island and Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe). Also, the Pacific islands and most of the United States and its major cities.
This writer will tell you that his journey from the islands, through the South and East Coasts, and finally being led to exchange his slice of Paradise with its 365 beaches, to enjoy the beauty of the McDowell Mountain Range, has been no accident.
Serendipity or Design: My Life's Journey is a 386-page paperback with a retail price of $39.00 (eBook $34.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3010-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/serendipity-or-design-my-lifes-journey/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/serendipity-or-design-my-lifes-journey/
