Glendale, AZ Author Publishes Kids Chapter Book
March 03, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJake and Duke Discover Hidden Cave, a new book by Roger R. Strohl Jr, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Grammy's ranch is about to be foreclosed. A long, ongoing drought is contributing to her money problems. Jake's family travels to K Ranch to help find a solution and to raise her spirit. Jake and Duke immediately help by finding two missing horses.
The next day, a tornado hits, adding to Grammy's troubles. Then things get more complicated as a tree rescue is needed. Finally, a hidden cave is uncovered and reveals a mysterious secret.
With tense and nail-biting happenings like a tornado, a tree rescue, and a cave trapping, Jake and Duke Discover Hidden Cave is a story of family, help, and love.
About the Author
Roger R. Strohl Jr. has been involved with Cub Scouts as Troop Cub Master and Den Leader. He was also a T-ball coach, junior high school wrestling coach, and high school track coach. Strohl has taught grades fourth, fifth, and sixth. Strohl likes to golf, mountain hike, and grow home yard produce.
Strohl is married to Ann, his wife of over 44 years. Together, they have a set of twins – a son and daughter, and a granddaughter.
Jake and Duke Discover Hidden Cave is a 74-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-224-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jake-and-duke-discover-hidden-cave/ to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jake-and-duke-discover-hidden-cave/
