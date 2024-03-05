Arlington, VA Author Publishes Children's Sport Book
March 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Kid's Look at Big League Baseball, a new book by Leslie Roberts, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book walks readers through the experience of going to a major league ball game, describing what the reader will see, hear, and smell, as well as a kid-friendly description of the action on the field. This is coupled with photographs of major league stadiums with an interesting fact about that stadium and an outline map of the U.S. with an arrow pointing to its location. This book aims to show kids- and remind their parents- what fun a trip to the ballpark can be!
About the Author
When Leslie Roberts was very young, she remembers walking home from school and finding her mother watching the Brooklyn Dodgers play in the World Series. She became a lifelong fan of all levels of baseball. Her three sons and their wives organized her 50th wedding anniversary celebration at a Triple-A baseball game—and she threw out the first pitch!
Roberts spent over 30 years as a teacher and a principal and still volunteers regularly as a reading tutor in two local schools.
A Kid's Look at Big League Baseball is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7371-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-kids-look-at-big-league-baseball-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-kids-look-at-big-league-baseball-pb/
