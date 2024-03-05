Pipersville, PA Author Publishes Suspense Novel
March 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsNightingale, a new book by D. K. Golden, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Seventeen-year-old Jim Nightingale is an average, lonely boy until the fateful day when an accident hurls him outside his body and he discovers he can roam the world free of the tyranny of physical matter. However, his newfound power exposes him to dark secrets concerning his family's ancestry, and his reckless actions awaken an ancient evil buried beneath his family's old church. Soon, Jim finds himself fighting for his very soul and his family's lives as powerful, elemental forces converge on their town to do battle, with the fate of the universe hanging in the balance.
Combining horror with supernatural suspense
against the backdrop of dark religious themes, NIGHTINGALE will make you shudder…
About the Author
D. K. Golden has lived nearly his whole life in southeastern Pennsylvania. He attended Temple University's Tyler School of Art and has sold his artwork internationally. He is also a children's book illustrator. He works full time in healthcare, and in his spare time, Mr. Golden enjoys hiking, bowling, painting, writing, and visiting the beach.
Nightingale is a 472-page paperback with a retail price of $37.00 (eBook $15.99). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-208-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/nightingale/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/nightingale/
