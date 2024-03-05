Nashville, TN Author Publishes Novel
March 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLetters to Macy, a new book by Luke A. Robbins, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Okay, look, I know what you're thinking. Letters to Macy is probably some super sappy, tear-jerking story about a guy who writes letters to his girlfriend who died from cancer or maybe his long-lost first love. But that's not what this is at all, okay? Maybe you want it to be super heartfelt, and that's okay, but this is not an emotional story about How We Found Each Other. It's literally just a story about how I destroy everything all the time. It's definitely sad, but more sad in the sense that you're watching a little kid play basketball who is just way worse than everyone else. I just want you to have realistic expectations before cracking this book open. If you choose to read it still, that's on you.
Sincerely,
Mo
About the Author
Luke A. Robbins cares a lot about a few things: his cat, the Indianapolis Colts, listening to and hopefully one day creating his own music, and drinking beer (responsibly). He currently resides in Franklin, Indiana, (with aforementioned cat) and spends much of his free time trying to create, whether it be through song, words, or food.
Letters to Macy is a 266-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7031-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/letters-to-macy/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/letters-to-macy/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us