Wildomar, CA Author Publishes True Crime Novel
March 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMurder on the Llano Estacado, a new book by Marlowe J. Churchill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this haunting account, Marlowe J. Churchill investigates the secrets of a family tragedy from nearly 100 years ago. This mystery has haunted Churchill's mother and was rarely discussed. Almost 100 years ago, the Hassell family suffered a major loss after the brutal murder of Susan Hassell and eight of her children, murdered by her new husband, George. The tragedy became a focus of people nationwide, outraging the people of Farwell where the violent crime was committed. This heartbreak caused serious emotional damage and is a fascinating story about the Texas justice system of 100 years ago.
About the Author
Marlowe J. Churchill is a retired newspaper journalist residing in Southern California with his wife. Being a father and grandfather, he is the author of many other works. During his writing career, Churchill has covered thousands of news events and has traveled worldwide on assignments.
Murder on the Llano Estacado is a 258-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-239-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/murder-on-the-llano-estacado/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/murder-on-the-llano-estacado/
