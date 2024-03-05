Sulphur Springs, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
Teddy bears are so much more than a timeless toy; they are a friend, a part of the family, and a hero for the children (and adults!) who love them. Teddy Bears Aren't Just for Hugging is an adorable rhyming story for the entire family (including the teddy bear!) which depicts many exciting activities children can enjoy with their very own teddy bear by their side. Children will also learn the importance of caring for their teddy bear while using their imagination in the process. So snuggle up with your own favorite teddy and enjoy all the fun and love they have to offer!
About the Author
Gayla T. Livsey, having grown up on a dairy farm in the piney woods of East Texas, has always had a strong love for animals and the country life. She and her husband have been married for thirty-two years, and together they have four grown children and two young granddaughters. For most of her adult life, she has been a stay-at-home mom and homemaker, dedicating herself to God and her family, which are the very most important things in her life. She is a big kid at heart, and having waited for her children to be grown before seeking her own career, she plans to continue writing books for children and publishing her many already-written manuscripts.
Teddy Bears Aren't Just for Hugging is a 24-page hardbound with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6393-7392-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/teddy-bears-arent-just-for-hugging/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/teddy-bears-arent-just-for-hugging/
