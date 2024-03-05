San Ramon, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
March 05, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsStriving for That Dry Night: Meet TJ, a new book by E.C. Stone, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
TJ is an adventurous little boy with just one problem-he wets the bed nearly every night! But this is nothing for TJ to be ashamed of. Follow TJ on his journey as he finds out what works for him and achieves a dry night without wetting the bed.
About the Author
E.C. Stone is a children's book author from San Ramon, California.
Striving for That Dry Night: Meet TJ is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-668-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/striving-for-that-dry-night-meet-tj/
or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/striving-for-that-dry-night-meet-tj/
