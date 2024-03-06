Sylmar, CA Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsQuintessence of Light, a new book by A. M. Nevarez, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Quintessence of Light is a tale of intrigue, family, loyalty, love, lust, sex, and divine intervention. Angelique Marie Aldema DeHart is by no means exceptional. She is a simple midwestern woman, or at least she always believed this until suddenly her life is turned upside down. She takes an adventure where she learns that humans are not the only sentient hominids on the planet. There are other extraordinary souls hiding in plain sight. How can Angelique go back to her simple life once she learns the truth about the world and about herself?
About the Author
A. M. Nevarez was born in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California. She is a graduate of Michigan State University. Nevarez earned a B.A. in English Creative Writing with a Masters Degree in Education. She is enthusiastic about both historical fiction and fantasy fiction.
Quintessence of Light is a 442-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-078-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/quintessence-of-light/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/quintessence-of-light/
