Pinson, AL Author Publishes Coaching Memoir
March 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Dugout, a new book by Vic Aldridge, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After many years of coaching youth Vic Aldridge is sharing his stories. Helping a younger generation realize their love of sports can be a rewarding feeling. Some may even grow up and never stop playing the sport. These stories will show the wins and losses of coaching.
The Dugout is a 174-page hardback with a retail price of $71.00 (eBook $66.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-181-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-dugout-33-years-with-other-peoples-kids-and-mine/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-dugout-33-years-with-other-peoples-kids-and-mine/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
