Troy, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 06, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKatie's Mysterious Friend's Secret, a new book by Roxann Kinney, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Katie and Lynda love sports and prove to Tim they could play baseball and have a treehouse.
Tim and Katie rarely agree on anything, but the events that follow prove he believes what is happening.
Sammy helps Katie with his ideas and science knowledge at school. Katie tries to solve problems she encounters with her mysterious visitors. She thinks they are gone, but they appear again. Katie is determined to help them.
Katie's Mysterious Friend's Secret shows how determination and education can help in life situations and improve the outcome using patience and positive kindness.
Read her first book Katie's Mysterious Treehouse Friends.
About the Author
Roxann Kinney enjoyed reading all types of science and fiction books after her homework. Growing up she was avid in sports. Roses, sewing, writing, reading, and the love of music are her favorite interests. Kinney lives in Texas with her family where she continues her writing.
Katie's Mysterious Friend's Secret is a 50-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-259-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/katies-mysterious-friends-secret/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/katies-mysterious-friends-secret/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
RoseDog Books
Contact Us