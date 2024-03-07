Centerville, GA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
March 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Core: Genesis, a new book by Javonte Bostick and Johnny Hunter, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In this thrilling adventure, three young men with extraordinary powers must rise against crime as it appears all over their cities. With most of the attacks occurring in Sapphire City, the home of the medical monopoly CORE labs, these men known as "The Hero Trinity" seem to have an unstoppable force heading their way. After the schemes of two nefarious villains leave a trail of blood straight to the CORE, soon they discover that solving small crimes won't save the world. They have to face things they never faced before, people who have gifts like them but use it in the most despicable ways. From vigilantes to full-fledged heroes, who's ready for the rise of a legacy?
About the Author
Javonte Bostick has always had a passion for the arts, such as music and writing. He is heavily into anime and comics, which has become a big inspiration for his work. During his free time, Bostick likes to spend time with his family, cherishing their unconditional love.
The Core: Genesis is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-144-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-core-genesis/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-core-genesis/
