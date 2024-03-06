VECTOR takes majority stake in EYYES

Stuttgart-based software specialist, VECTOR Informatik GmbH, is set to acquire a majority stake in EYYES GmbH, an Austrian AI and camera sensor expert, marking VECTOR's entry into advanced driver assistance systems for rail and commercial vehicles. This strategic partnership anticipates substantial technological synergies and positions EYYES as an independent player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven traffic safety solutions.VECTOR CEO Thomas Riegraf sees this acquisition as a pivotal move into innovation, emphasizing significant synergies within the technological environment. EYYES founder and CEO Dipl. Ing. Johannes Traxler recognizes the strategic significance of VECTOR's majority ownership, ensuring their role as a forward-looking partner for major projects with OEMs and Tier-1s.With over 35 years of expertise, VECTOR specializes in electronics and software development for embedded systems across 33 global locations. The collaboration with EYYES aligns seamlessly with VECTOR's commitment to comprehensive testing at various levels of distributed embedded systems.EYYES, with 28 experts in Austria and Germany, leads in AI-driven driver assistance and traffic perception using camera sensors. Their patented warning systems find applications in rail transport, automotive sectors, and general traffic scenarios. Specializing in customized solutions for rail and commercial vehicles, EYYES' intelligent sensors contribute to improved traffic light control through automatic recognition of wheelchair users.The partnership underscores a joint commitment to advancing technology in transportation, making roads and railways safer through innovative solutions.EYYES GmbH, Im Wirtschaftspark 4, 3494 Gedersdorf, AustriaDr. Wolfgang DomannTel. +4366488110000Vector Informatik GmbH, Ingersheimer Straße 24, 70499 Stuttgart, GermanyHeike SchmidtTel. +49711806705356