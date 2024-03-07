Saugus, MA Author Publishes Horror Book
March 07, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Twinkle in Her Eye, a new book by David A. DiPesa, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Gwendolyn is every man's dream turned nightmare. But although she is beautiful, charming, and seemingly normal by all accounts, every man who encounters Gwen meets his own deadly demise. When the police start investigating the horrible crime scenes, they discover there's more to them than meets the eye. Besides trying to solve the crimes, they are also attempting to solve the mystery of who this Gwen woman really is. Could she, in fact, have had something to do with them?
About the Author
David A. DiPesa is a pianist, writer, and avid concertgoer. He currently lives in Massachusetts with his green cheek conure, Kiwi.
The Twinkle in Her Eye is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-008-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-twinkle-in-her-eye/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-twinkle-in-her-eye/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us