Montgomery, TX Author Publishes Historical Novel
March 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBrigitte's Journey from World War II to America, a new book by Timothy H. Williams, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Brigitte's Journey from World War II to America is the true story of a young girl growing up during World War II. Brigitte Erika Williams (Thomas) was born on March 29, 1940. World War II had already begun, and she was affected by it from that day forward. Her father was not home when she was born. She would not see her father again until 1948.
The book reveals the travesties of war and the toll it took on her family. The courage her mother displayed to survive in this environment is an important part of this story.
Eventually, Brigitte falls in love with an American soldier in Germany. Their relationship blossoms, and Brigitte embarks on another adventure: coming to America with her husband, with a very limited understanding of the English language.
For Brigitte, living in America does not turn out to be a simple life lived in just one community. Brigitte's journey in America involves living in six different cities, starting a family with her loving husband, and creating a life for herself in each new city in this country she begins to call home.
About the Author
Timothy H. Williams was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on February 18, 1940. Williams attended school at Palmyra, Wisconsin, and graduated from Palmyra High School in 1958. From 1958 to 1962, he attended Ripon College and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in biology.
In 1971, Williams enrolled in a graduate program at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse. He completed the requirements for a Master of Science degree in 1972. From 1972 to 1975, Williams pursued a Doctor of Education degree at the University of Northern Colorado. In 1975, he was awarded this degree and then accepted a teaching and coaching position at Albion College, Albion, Michigan. He was employed there until 2002 when he retired with the rank of Emeritus Professor.
In 2002, Williams and Brigitte started working at Deer Valley Ski area in Park City, Utah. Williams worked as a Ski Instructor and Brigitte worked as an assistant in the Children's Program.
Another career for Williams was twenty-eight years of service in the Armed Forces. Williams was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in 1962. He retired in 1990 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His career included tours of duty in Germany, Wisconsin, California, Kentucky, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, and Texas. He was a member of the 1964 and 1965 Military Pentathlon Team. In 1980 he coached the team during the championships in Munich, Germany.
In 2005, Williams and Brigitte moved to Montgomery, Texas to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Brigitte's Journey from World War II to America is a 162-page paperback with a retail price of $43.00 (eBook $38.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-318-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/brigittes-journey-from-world-war-ii-to-america/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/brigittes-journey-from-world-war-ii-to-america/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us