Kansas City, KS Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel

Rise Up, a new book by Wallace Collins III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Rise Up follows a group of four individuals fighting alongside the Resistance (known as the Coalition of Earth's Liberation or C.E.L) for the liberation of their planet from the Khro'nin Empire, the government of a reptilian race from another galaxy.About the AuthorWallace Collins III enjoys playing and studying the production of video games. His hobbies also include animation and art of many varieties. He takes a special interest in writing and drawing, having admired the mediums for some time. Collins is the middle of four children raised by a single mother in inner Kansas City. He is largely inspired by his older brother to write, and he is influenced by the video game medium.Rise Up is an eBook with a retail price of $47.00. The ISBN is 979-8-88729-735-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the eBook visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rise-up-ebook/