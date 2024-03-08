Kansas City, KS Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
March 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRise Up, a new book by Wallace Collins III, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Rise Up follows a group of four individuals fighting alongside the Resistance (known as the Coalition of Earth's Liberation or C.E.L) for the liberation of their planet from the Khro'nin Empire, the government of a reptilian race from another galaxy.
About the Author
Wallace Collins III enjoys playing and studying the production of video games. His hobbies also include animation and art of many varieties. He takes a special interest in writing and drawing, having admired the mediums for some time. Collins is the middle of four children raised by a single mother in inner Kansas City. He is largely inspired by his older brother to write, and he is influenced by the video game medium.
Rise Up is an eBook with a retail price of $47.00. The ISBN is 979-8-88729-735-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the eBook visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/rise-up-ebook/
Contact Information
