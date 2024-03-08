Kalona, IA Author Publishes Adventure Novel
March 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMcAlester: The Journey West, a new book by Barth Parkes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Pete "Mack" McAlester leaves his home in Virginia during the civil war and heads west to follow a childhood dream to travel the Oregon Trail where he encounters Indians, cutthroats, thieves, miscreants and renegades, and deals with everyday life and perils as he grows into a man. His desire to avenge his parent's death leads him on a path even he could not fathom as he travels through the Midwest. Along the way he meets the love of his life and together they survive overwhelming odds, betrayal, attacks not only from Indians but renegades as well. They would join a wagon train where they would build friendships with other travelers whom they would later partner with and build one of the largest ranches in all of Colorado Territory.
About the Author
With a love for reading, Barth Parkes grew up reading from such authors as Clive Cussler, John Sandford, Michael Connelly, and David Baldacci. Then a friend introduced him to westerns where he enjoyed such authors as William W. Johnstone, Ralph Compton and Ralph Cotton among others. An over-the-road truck driver for most of his life, he found time to write in his spare time. Leaving his birth state of Michigan for such places as Texas and Kentucky. He and his wife now live in central Iowa. In his spare time, Barth and his wife, Carmen, enjoy traveling throughout the US to see the US national parks and monuments.
McAlester: The Journey West is a 446-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-404-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/mcalester-the-journey-west/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/mcalester-the-journey-west/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
