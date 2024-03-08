Willis, TX Author Publishes Poetry Collection
March 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Promise, a new book by Marc D. McGill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After Marc D. McGill learned of his wife's Huntington's disease diagnosis, he promised her she would not have to go to a nursing home-a promise that Marc was not prepared to keep. Many times, Marc wanted to break that promise, but his wife deserved more than that. Kept at home, Terry McGill passed away in December of 2022.
Through their eight-year journey navigating Huntington's disease, the couple tried to ignore Terry's diagnosis, often struggling against it. However, the couple always loved each other, and cherished every moment spent with their kids, grandkids, family, and friends, to create memories to last a lifetime. The Promise is a unique collection of poetry offering an intimate glimpse into the couple's life dealing with this impossible disease.
About the Author
Marc D. McGill is a family man forced into dealing with an incurable disease which claimed the life of his wife of 43 years. Marc wanted to share his wife's journey with Huntington's disease through poetry, in the hopes that those in similar situations will make sense of their diseases or illnesses.
The Promise is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-233-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-promise/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-promise/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
