Cove, AR Author Publishes Detective Novel
March 08, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Colors, a new book by Tayler Vaughn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Shal and Reyson, two recently promoted detectives and newest additions to the Mares Skinner task force, have been partnered together for eight years. They've shared triumphs, trials, laughs and tears, and now, they're on the hunt for the worst serial killer the state of New York has ever seen. A serial killer who has plagued the city of Mares for nearly a decade, evading capture and taking a new victim with each passing year. As more evidence begins to surface and the murders become more violent, it becomes evident the murderer is closer than anyone ever thought possible.
You'll quickly fall in love with Shal Syrak as she breaks down emotional barriers and societal standards. Follow her journey as a headstrong, fierce detective who is hellbent on solving these murders, but little does she know, the danger is closer than it seems, lurking in the light, and the Mares Skinner leaves no survivors.
"5-Stars - If you are looking for a page-turning read, this is it." – Amazon Reviewer
About the Author
Tayler Vaughn is an Arkansas native who graduated from University of Arkansas Fort Smith. She enjoys writing and creating new worlds and realities, traveling, relaxing at the beach, and spending time with her family.
The Colors is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-141-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-colors/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-colors/
