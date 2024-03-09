Corpus Christi, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJacob's Imaginary Friend, a new book by Mrs. Izzy Canales, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jacob has an imaginary friend named Trey. Together, they learn and play. Jacob can have Trey do anything, even fly! People say that one day Jacob will outgrow the need for his friend, but he hopes that he'll stay around. But when you grow big and strong, will Jacob have to say goodbye?
Jacob's Imaginary Friend is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-424-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/jacobs-imaginary-friend/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/jacobs-imaginary-friend/
