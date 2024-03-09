Little Rock, AR Author Publishes Spiritual Autobiography
March 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKeep Smiling: Angels are with you all the time, and will never leave you alone, a new book by Keaii Renee Kibble, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The stars in the sky shine, and Kibble's own star is her angel.
When author Keaii Renee Kibble's grandmother passed away, Kibble was reminded of the words her grammie used to say: keep smiling. It was her grandmother's words that formed the title of Kibble's book, Keep Smiling, a testament to her faith and trust in God to keep her safe and blessed. Keep smiling, because even though you may go through trials and tribulations, God has your back and sends you an angel to keep watch.
Trust and believe in God, and you will see the rainbow he has especially for you.
About the Author
Keaii Renee Kibble has 3 girls and 3 boys. Her kids support her and push her to keep on going, and without them she would be nothing. She is at peace when she writes, and she believes it's her blessing to write her story. By the Grace of God, she's here today.
Keep Smiling: Angels are with you all the time, and will never leave you alone is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-187-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/keep-smiling-angels-are-with-you-all-the-time-and-will-never-leave-you-alone/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/keep-smiling-angels-are-with-you-all-the-time-and-will-never-leave-you-alone/
