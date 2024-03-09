Marion Heights, PA Author Publishes Romance Novel
March 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSweet Treats, a new book by Theresa Nagy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Sweet Treats Bakery is the most important thing in Gloria's life-that is, until Arron walks through the bakery doors, instantly kindling a fire deep within Gloria that burns hotter than the bakery's ovens. But can Gloria and Arron achieve their happily ever after when a mysterious rival bakery turns Gloria's own customers against her, threatening to put Sweet Treats out of business forever?
Inspired by the author's own passion for baking, Gloria's journey is a heartwarming story of love, family, overcoming obstacles, and, above all, never giving up on your dreams.
About the Author
Theresa Nagy is employed full time in addition to her job as an author. An avid fan of all things romance, Nagy loves to read and write in the genre whenever she gets the chance.
Nagy lives with her pet greyhound, a rescue dog.
Sweet Treats is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-319-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/sweet-treats/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sweet-treats/
