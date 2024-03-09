Lusby, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
March 09, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Day of Crabbing on My Daddy's Boat, a new book by Deborah Lee Curtis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
On the waters of Chesapeake Bay, Melissa and her twin sisters join their mom and dad on their commercial crabbing boat named Once Again. Adventure can always be found on the water, and Melissa is so excited to learn all the steps of being a waterman just like her daddy! Put on your life preserver and hop aboard to discover this amazing world.
A Day of Crabbing on My Daddy's Boat is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-383-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-day-of-crabbing-on-my-daddys-boat/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/a-day-of-crabbing-on-my-daddys-boat/
