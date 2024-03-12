New Iberia, LA Author Publishes Memoir
March 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhy Me?, a new book by Ashley M. Polidore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In Why Me? Ashley M. Polidore describes her experiences with romantic relationships, family drama, motherhood, and financial struggles. This book is meant to let women know they don't have to be embarrassed about the choices they have made throughout their life. Polidore hopes readers take with them the message that although nothing is perfect, all you can do is try to be better than the person you were last year.
About the Author
Ashley M. Polidore was born in 1991 in New Iberia, Louisiana. Her parents are Rivers and Eunice Polidore. She has two siblings - her oldest brother Trenell and her baby brother Christopher. She has one daughter named Paris Daurbigny. She enjoys nature and likes to sit under trees on a sunny day and visit the park to feed ducks. She loves all varieties of music and considers herself a down-to-earth girl.
Why Me? is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8860-4375-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/why-me-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/why-me-1/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us