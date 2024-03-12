Franklin, PA Author Publishes Father-Daughter Memoir
March 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Bench, a new book by Darla Dodds, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
There is a special bond formed between father and daughter. Darla Dodds shares her special bond with her father, who provided many lessons in life and made a powerful impact not just on Darla, but other human beings as well. Dodds shares her admiration for her father to let him know the incredible impact he had on her life. This special relationship shows the ripple effect one has when we touch another person's life.
About the Author
Darla Dodds is the founder and CEO of Hand in Hand Mental Health Services, LLC. She has a Master's degree clinical psychology and over twenty-four years' experience as a licensed professional counselor. Dodds also has thirteen years' experience working in the field of psychiatric rehabilitation.
The Bench is a 60-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-392-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-bench/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-bench/
