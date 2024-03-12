Danville, VA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
What is the bright sun without the night sky? Perhaps at first it would appear pleasant. Constant sun filled days is ideal. Is it not? But in all actuality it would be a turning point of an unconceivable event with an unexpected aftermath.
A new world government is birth out of calamity and the greatest devastation the entire earth has ever succumb.
Lordia, the young queen with no crown decked with gems nor a palace on high is the promise for a simple way of life. Along with an orphan born to be a king a purpose if fulfilled. But in the mist is a secret that holds the power to destroy the government. With the purpose fulfilled, the promise becomes ensnared with the secret. The outcome is altered for both the promise and the secret.
"The sun is neither friend nor foe." per Jacob the father of the young queen and the visionary mind of the government known as The Thirteen. However, according to the knowledge of a gate keeper the sun has always been at odds with the earth.
Lordia is not only the embodiment of the promise but the vessel as well. The Thirteen has become her allies of strength. Lordia in return will become their bravest protector. In despite of her snare with the secret Lordia will keep the promise.
About the Author
K.D. Cross known as Kim lives in Danville Virginia. She was born in the spring of April on the 8th day in 1976. Kim began creative writing in 2015. Calm Night was her stress reliever after a long work night and a quick workout at the gym.
When Kim arrived home she would type. The initial writing of Calm Night was to be a short story. But with each new day Kim fell in love with Calm Night referring to the writing as her first born. Kim would stay awake inside her tiny studio apartment and type until her eyes became heavy with sleep. But that is when Kim's eclectic imagination would explode. She dreamed of Calm Night when she slept. The dreams are now chapters in the book.
Each character was brought to life with what Kim's idea of wholeness, ability and concord is. Kim's political views, opinions of society and her fondest passions were her muse to write Calm Night.
The book cover is Kim's work of art. She named the painting Sisters because both beings are identical but with different dedications toward the same objective.
Kim finished the painting of Sisters in the winter of February on the 1st day of 2015. A few months after in the spring of May on the 15th day Kim began the writing of Calm Night. In the autumn of October on the 28th day in 2019 Kim completed Calm Night. She is happy to share Calm Night with you. From Kim's imagination to your enjoyment.
Calm Night is a 538-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6470-2121-4. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/calm-night/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/calm-night/
