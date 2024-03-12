Feeding Hills, MA Author Publishes Continuation of Sci-Fi Novel Series
March 12, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFox Flash Alpha: Beckoning, a new book by M.G. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Survivors of Wolf Streak Beta are again reunited with some few of crew of Fox Flash Alpha in their galactic quest per Project Blue Jay. But most of foxy crew are still captive of vile Kur Mizeno on far planet in Sexto solar system. And can a shaky alliance with one troubling faction of colonial culture be trusted any more than challenging the nasty Kur Mizeno?
Yet beckoning to seek recovery of missing captured Blue Jays is compelling!
Should they trust to become one crew again for rescue of companions by flying beyond into the solar system in Fox Flash Alpha?
Or will the solar system Sexto throw more trauma at them?
Fox Flash Alpha: Beckoning is a 1,058-page paperback with a retail price of $51.00 (hardcover $64.00, eBook $46.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-454-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/fox-flash-alpha-beckoning-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/fox-flash-alpha-beckoning-pb/
