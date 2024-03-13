Osterville, MA Author Publishes Thriller Novel
March 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Relentless Tide, a new book by Ted Komenda, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Relentless Tide is a dark and gritty page-turner that follows a Cape Cod cop pursuing a vicious serial killer with a particularly sadistic style of torturing his victims. Part police procedural and part psychological thriller, the tension mounts as the local and state police join forces and race against time to save victims and bring the killer to justice.
About the Author
Ted Komenda is a lifelong resident of the town of Barnstable on Cape Cod and has been a successful, restaurateur, residential builder and salesman. He is an avid boater who incorporates his local knowledge of Cape seaside villages and decades of experiences both on and off the water into his writing to create authentic and exciting storylines.
The Relentless Tide is a 304-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3251-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-relentless-tide/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-relentless-tide/
Contact Information
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Brittany Baker
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us