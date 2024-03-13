Blythewood, SC Author Publishes Children's Book
March 13, 2024 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Adventures of Lizzy Madison in 'Do You See What I See', a new book by Franciner Diane Riley, edited by Yakisha Bookard and illustrated by George Franco, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lizzy Madison goes on an adventure with her father, who wants her to see the world through his eyes. The adventure becomes interesting when she learns what her father really sees in the world.
About the Author
Franciner Diane Riley is a native of Washington, DC but currently resides in Columbia, SC with her husband, Frederick, her children, Tyrell, Dante', Nathaniel, and her granddaughter, Truth.
Franciner admitted that, as a child, she did not see beauty in herself and suffered with low self-esteem for a long time. A desire developed to write books that excited children to read while also building their self-esteem.
When Franciner is not writing, she works as a Kinesiotherapist at the VA Hospital. You can also find her singing, traveling, exercising, and spending time with family and friends.
George Franco is a prolific self-taught artist. He has strong faith in the Lord and loves his family and pets. It is his dream to one day teach and motivate the younger generation to find their paths in life. He is from Manila, Philippines.
The Adventures of Lizzy Madison in 'Do You See What I See' is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-239-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-adventures-of-lizzy-madison-in-do-you-see-what-i-see/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-adventures-of-lizzy-madison-in-do-you-see-what-i-see/
